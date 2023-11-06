Kerala blast: Key accused Dominic Martin sent to 10 day Police custody

Kochi (Kerala) [India]: Dominic Martin, an accused in Kerala's Kalamasserry multiple blasts case in which three people were killed including a 12-year-old girl has been sent to Police custody for 10 days till November 15.

Earlier, Martin was taken to a hospital for a medical check-up by Kochi police ahead of being produced before the Ernakulum Principal sessions court.

The Principal Sessions court granted custody application of Dominic Martin. The court asked the accused if the Police had tortured him. Dominic Martin denied this and thanked the Police for their good behaviour.

Dominic Martin also told the court that he is healthy and fit and will cooperate to the investigation.

Principal sessions court Judge Honey M Varghese asked Investigative Officer DCP Sasidharan if they required 10 days of custody.

The DCP replied that the Police need to investigate some sources of explosive substances, financial and technical sources and his international connections. The Police said that is needed to collect evidence from 10 places.

The Court further asked the accused if he needed legal aid, which the accused denied. The court told the accused that he could seek legal aid at any point if he wishes. The Court then granted Police custody application till November 15, 2023.



According to the Police, the accused is highly intelligent and hardworking. "He has a highly-paid job. He was not brainwashed," they said.

Earlier, police took the accused Dominic Martin to his residence in Athani, Ernakulam, and recreated the scene as part of their probe into the multiple explosions incident to collect more evidence in the case.

The Kerala Police had said that the blast was caused by a remote-controlled Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

The incident claimed the lives of three people and over 50 sustained injuries.

Police said that Martin has been charged under the UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) and Explosive Substances Act.

According to the police, the accused also has the bills for the items purchased for the IED blast. Wherever Dominic purchased the goods, he made videos in those places.

Kochi Police had arrested Martin after the blasts based on a self-made confession video posted on Facebook claiming responsibility for the blasts at the Zamra International Convention Centre in Kalamassery where over 2,000 followers of Jehovah's Witnesses, a Christian sect, had gathered for a prayer meeting earlier in the month.

Following the incidents, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced a 20-member probe team to investigate the matter.

—ANI