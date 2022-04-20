Kenyan woman pulled out of cab, assaulted in Greater Noida

Greater Noida : The Kenyan woman has informed that last night she was travelling in an Ola cab when unknown persons stopped the vehicle, pulled her out and thrashed her, Deputy Superintendent of Police Abhinandan said. The victim was taken to Kailash Hospital here from where she was discharged later. Screengrab

A Kenyan woman was allegedly pulled out of a cab and assaulted by some unidentified persons in Greater Noida, close on the heels of the arrest of five individuals over attacks on African students. In her complaint, the Kenyan national has alleged that she was attacked last night near sector Omicron here.





"The Kenyan woman has informed that last night she was travelling in an Ola cab when unknown persons stopped the vehicle, pulled her out and thrashed her," Deputy Superintendent of Police Abhinandan said. The victim was taken to Kailash Hospital here from where she was discharged later.





The police have lodged an FIR and launched a manhunt to arrest the culprits. Earlier, five people were arrested in connection with attacks on African students in Greater Noida, which sparked concern over their safety and prompting intervention by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.





Swaraj spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after being approached by an African student who pleaded for action describing the situation as "life threatening". Four Nigerian students were allegedly attacked by a group of Greater Noida residents who took out a candle-light march after a 17-year-old boy Manish died last week in the NSG Black Cats Enclave due to suspected drug overdose.





The protest march was taken out after the police released some Nigerians detained for questioning in connection with death of Manish, a class 12 student, due to "lack of evidence".

However the protesters became violent and started beating up the Africans they saw on the road, police officials said.





"They also went to Ansal Mall and caused havoc and beat up African students there. The police rescued the foreign nationals and moved them to a safe place," S Sujata Singh, Superintendent of Police, Greater Noida had said. The police had to use force to dissuade people from attacking and had arrested five people from the spot.





PTI



