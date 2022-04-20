Kenya to bailout sportspersons affected by COVID-19

Nairobi: Kenya will pay hundreds of its sportspersons, who will be dimmed vulnerable from the coronavirus, to help them endure the suffering and continue to train.

Sports Principal Secretary Joe Okudo on Saturday confirmed that the government will compensate the athletes, especially those who were part of the national team heading to the Tokyo Olympics, whose calendar of competition has been wrecked by COVID-19 pandemic.

Okudo said the bailout was intended to make life manageable to the sportspersons.

Amina Mohamed, Sports Cabinet Secretary had announced plans to cushion players, though she never mentioned the exact date when that will happen.

However, Mohamed confirmed that the government was working on setting aside funds to help sportspersons during the coronavirus pandemic period.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday ordered 100 million shillings (1 million US dollars) from the Sports Fund to be used to cushion artists and musicians, a move that triggered the calls for the state to bail out sportspersons.

"We will give them food and cash similar to the one we offer them for exemplary performances. We want to hold them by the hand and help them navigate through the hard times," Mohamed said.

Some sports federations in Kenya have confirmed they have been urged to forward a list of players they want to be bailed out by the government during this time that the pandemic is wrecking the competitions globally.

Hockey, taekwondo, rugby and basketball are among the sport disciplines the country will have to support their sportspersons.

