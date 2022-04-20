Kenya seek foreign coach to guide 7s rugby team to Olympics

Nairobi: Kenya is searching for a rugby sevens team coach to take over from New Zealand''s Paul Feeney, who stepped down in June.

Only three local coaches have expressed interest in the position, which has prompted the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) to open applications up to foreigners, reports Xinhua news agency.

"We are looking for an individual from any country with a minimum of three years of experience as a head coach in a division one club or elite squad and a minimum World Rugby Level 2 coaching certification in either sevens or fifteens rugby," KRU said in a statement on Thursday.

Feeney was the fourth foreigner to take charge of the Kenya sevens team. He helped Kenya clinch the Rugby Africa Men''s Sevens in Johannesburg and earn qualification to the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The new coach is expected to lead Kenya in the new season, starting in October, with Kenya hosting the Safari Sevens International tournament.

--IANS