    Kenya's parliament compound stormed, building set ablaze: Report

    June25/ 2024
    The chaos erupted shortly after lawmakers passed a contentious bill introducing a series of new taxes.

    Nairobi: Sections of Kenya's parliament were on fire on Tuesday as protesters overwhelmed police to storm the compound where lawmakers had just passed a contentious bill that would introduce a raft of new taxes, a Reuters witness said.

    —Reuters

