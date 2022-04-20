Kenya's Kisorio Renews Course Record At Beijing Marathon

Kenyan runner Mathew Kipkoech Kisorio clocked two hours, seven minutes and six seconds to break the men''s course record at the 2019 Beijing Marathon on Sunday.

The 30-year-old Kisorio led alone in the last 10 km of the 42.195 km race and cut 10 seconds off the 2:07:16 course record that was set in 2013.

Solomon Kirwa Yego of Kenya finished second in 2:09:45, followed by fellow Kenyan Emmanuel Rutto Naibei, who clocked 2:10:15, reports Xinhua news agency.

Ethiopia''s Sutume Asefa Kebede grabbed the women''s title in 2:23:31. Local runner Li Zhixuan finished second in 2:29:06 while Mulu Seboka Seyfu of Ethiopia was third in 2:29:09.

--IANS