Kendall Jenner the new face of Calvin Klein

Los Angeles: Model Kendall Jenner, who was seen walking the runway for luxury brands including Chanel and Balmain at the Paris Fashion Week, has been signed on to endorse fashion brand Calvin Klein. Kendall took to image-sharing platform Instagram to post some photographs in which she is seen wearing Calvin Klein lingerie and jeans. She has even tagged the official account of the brand, reports mirror.co.uk. The reality star, who is already the face of cosmetic brand Estee Lauder, is now the face and body of the popular underwear brand, according to New York Post newspaper's Page Six column. Singer Justin Bieber was also posting many photographs of himself rocking Calvin Klein briefs online before he was announced as a spokesman for Calvin Klein Jeans in January. The singer generated a huge amount of publicity for the brand after appearing in an advertisement with model Lara Stone as his fans questioned whether his muscles had been photoshopped. IANS