Kelly Rowland's six weeks to fitness

Los Angeles: Do you ever wonder how singer Kelly Rowland got back into shape after giving birth? Well, it just took seven weeks for the former Destiny's Child star to show off her post-baby body while shopping in Beverly Hills. Now, Rowland and her fitness trainer Jeanette Jenkins are giving a sneak-peak of their routine. According to Jenkins' blog, the fitness instructor is "bringing you six weeks of workouts, motivation, nutrition and healthy living tips to help you reach your 2015 health and fitness goals", reports eonline.com. So what exactly has Rowland been doing that you can also do at home? When it comes to nutrition, you can start by preparing your meals at home that should include plenty of green tea, water and at least three servings of green vegetables. In the workout department, Rowland has been rotating between five fitness DVDs including bikini bootcamp, cardio kickboxing and power yoga. And along the way, the singer also enjoys weekly motivation from her fitness partner. "I'm not telling you it's going to be easy," one quote reads. "I'm telling you it's going to be worth it!" Preach it! Rowland welcomed a baby boy with husband Tim Weatherspoon last year. IANS