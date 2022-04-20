Kelly Osbourne defies doctors

Los Angeles: Singer Kelly Osbourne is defying doctors' orders by exercising as she is determined to �stay in shape". The 30-year-old wears a back brace after suffering a bout of pneumonia last year and though she has been told not to exert herself, she does a bit of it to stay fit, reports femalefirst.co.uk. �I've had pneumonia and was having back pain so now I wear this all the time,� Closer magazine quoted Osbourne as saying. �I've been told by doctors not to work out but I'm naughty and I still exercise a bit anyway -- I want to stay in shape,� she added. Osbourne, who usually does three sessions of interval training a week, is desperate for her pain to go away so she can shed the brace and get back to her "regular" routine. She said: "I just want to be well again so I can exercise properly and get back to my regular lifestyle." IANS