Kejriwal will Return to Jail as Delhi Court Reserves Order on Interim Bail

New Delhi: A Delhi court has reserved its decision on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's request for interim bail in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja will announce the decision on June 5. The judge clarified that Kejriwal's request was for bail on medical grounds, not an extension of his current interim bail.

Kejriwal's interim bail, granted by the Supreme Court, ends on June 1, and he must surrender by Sunday.