    Menu
    Law & Judiciary

    Kejriwal will Return to Jail as Delhi Court Reserves Order on Interim Bail

    author-img
    The Hawk
    June1/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Kejriwal's interim bail granted by the Supreme Court ends on June 1, requiring him to surrender by Sunday.

    Arvind Kejriwal

    New Delhi: A Delhi court has reserved its decision on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's request for interim bail in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam. 

    Special Judge Kaveri Baweja will announce the decision on June 5. The judge clarified that Kejriwal's request was for bail on medical grounds, not an extension of his current interim bail. 

    Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/%22i-am-going-to-jail-to-save-country-from-dictatorship%22:-arvind-kejriwal-as-surrender-date-nears 

    Kejriwal's interim bail, granted by the Supreme Court, ends on June 1, and he must surrender by Sunday.

    Categories :Law & JudiciaryTags :Arvind Kejriwal Delhi court Interim bail Money laundering case Excise policy scam AAP Special Judge Kaveri Baweja
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in