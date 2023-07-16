Kejriwal visits Mori Gate relief camp, says affected people will be compensated

New Delhi: On Sunday, Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal went to the Mori Gate relief camp to check on the conditions there for flood victims.

The Delhi government has organised a relief camp in nearby schools to provide assistance to displaced residents.

Including electricity, water, food, and toilets, Kejriwal claims his government has made nearly all facilities available.

He also promised that compensation for the impacted families will be announced as quickly as possible.

“We have set up relief camps in schools for people affected by floods. I personally visited a relief camp set up in a school near Mori Gate to assess the arrangements.

“Along with providing accommodation for the affected people, arrangements have also been made for food, water, and toilets at the relief camp,” Kejriwal said.

He said that for those who have lost important documents like Aadhar cards and children who have lost their books for them special camps will be organised to provide them with necessary assistance.

“Books and clothes will also be arranged for the children. The government will soon announce measures to provide aid to those who have suffered the most due to the floods. We are doing everything possible to reach out and assist those affected by the floods,” he said.—Inputs from Agencies