Kejriwal to skip ED summons, to participate in roadshow in MP

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will skip the Enforcement Directorate summons for questioning in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam, sources said, adding that he will be travelling to Madhya Pradesh for a roadshow.



Kejriwal, who was summoned by the ED to appear before it on November 2 for questioning, will be skipping the ED questioning and participate in a roadshow along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann in Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli.



Kejriwal will be leaving for Madhya Pradesh shortly.



Earlier in the day, he dubbed his summons as illegal and politically motivated.



Responding to ED summons, Kejriwal said in a post on X in Hindi, "The summons are illegal and politically motivated."



He said that the notice was sent at the behest of the BJP.



"Notice was sent to ensure that I am unable to go for election campaigning in four states. ED should withdraw the notice immediately," Kejriwal alleged.



This is the first time that the Chief Minister has been summoned by the ED in relation to the alleged scam.



He was scheduled to visit Rajghat before appearing before the ED, and in view of the same the Delhi Police had also heightened the security at ED office and Rajghat with deployment of large number of police personnel, including the paramilitary force.



Meanwhile, police have also beefed up security outside Kejriwal’s residence.

