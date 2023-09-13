Kejriwal to inaugurate Punjab's 1st School of Eminence today

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that he will inaugurate Punjab’s first School of Eminence as part of his three-day visit to the state.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal said he will inaugurate the school in Amritsar jointly with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann later in the day.

“Now the poor people of Punjab will also start getting good education. We should participate in providing good education to a poor child – there is no greater virtuous work than this, there is no greater task of nation building than this.

“I am very excited to see that school today. Now one by one, all the schools of Punjab will be made excellent,” he added.

In a statement on Tuesday, the AAP said that the party-led government in Punjab will open 117 such Schools of Eminence throughout the state.

After inaugurating the schoo, Kejriwal will address a massive public gathering in Amritsar.

The two Chief Ministers will also participate in town hall meetings in Ludhiana and Mohali on Friday.

—IANS