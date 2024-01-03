Kejriwal skips third ED summons in Delhi excise policy case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal refuses the third summons by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi excise policy case, labeling it as illegal. The Aam Aadmi Party claims the move is a political ploy to hinder Kejriwal's election campaigning. Kejriwal, ready to cooperate, faces allegations of money laundering in connection with the excise policy. The escalating confrontation raises questions about the timing of the notice and its potential impact on the upcoming elections.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday skipped the third summons issued by the ED in the Delhi excise policy case and sent a written reply calling the notice illegal, AAP sources said.

The Aam Aadmi Party asserted that Kejriwal was ready to cooperate with the agency but claimed that the summons was sent with the intention of arresting him.



"Why has the notice been sent right before elections? The notice is an attempt to stop Kejriwal from campaigning in elections," the party alleged.

Kejriwal was summoned on Wednesday for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case.



This was the third ED notice to Kejriwal, also the AAP's convener, after he refused to appear before the federal agency on two earlier summonses for November 2 and December 21.

