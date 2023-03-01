Kejriwal says PM wants to stop Delhi's good work by arresting Sisodia and Satyendar Jain

New Delhi: Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal claimed on Wednesday that former AAP ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain have national support and that their arrest was meant to "halt the wonderful work being done" in the nation's capital.

Speaking to reporters during a meeting with AAP legislators and municipal officials, the chief minister issued a challenge to the BJP: "In other words, AAP is a typhoon. Our moment has come, and we will be unstoppable." He said that Sisodia's detention in the excise policy issue was merely an excuse, and that the government's good work will continue unabated under the leadership of the new ministers.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to halt all of Delhi's progress. But I need to get the word out that things will be moving along at twice the normal rate. Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj, two new members of the Cabinet who both have advanced degrees, will continue the government's good job at twice the rate "Says Kejriwal.

Kejriwal stated, "If the necessity arises, we shall see" when asked if there would be a deputy chief minister. In the wake of the COVID-19 issue, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain resigned as ministers in the Delhi administration.

The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested Sisodia on Sunday for alleged irregularities in the development and implementation of the Delhi excise policy for 2021-22. Sisodia is the AAP's number two.

In a money laundering investigation that began in May of last year, the Enforcement Directorate made an arrest of Jain. —Inputs from Agencies