Kejriwal says AAP govt will secure international recognition for Delhi's markets

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the AAP government will ensure international recognition for the national capital’s markets.

“For this purpose, a virtual market called ‘Delhi Bazaar’ is being created, which will bring together all the shops in Delhi. The government will promote the ‘Delhi Bazaar’ portal, allowing anyone from anywhere in the world to visit the portal, virtually explore Delhi’s markets, and purchase their preferred products,” he said at the ‘Chandni Chowk Shopping Festival’.

Kejriwal stated that his government was pro-business and pro-industry.

“We have made numerous efforts to eliminate red tape and promote business growth. Our plan is to beautify other markets in Delhi, similar to Chandni Chowk, so that more people visit them and business flourishes. If the government system is simplified, and opportunities are provided to businessmen and entrepreneurs, undoubtedly, we can surpass China.”

The Chandni Chowk Shopping Festival was organised in Rangpuri area. Chandni Chowk’s traders and the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) jointly organized this event. It featured various shops, including clothing and food stalls.

Kejriwal, who was the chief guest, visited each shop, interacted with the shopkeepers, and encouraged them.

“This is a great initiative, and in future, we can organise such festivals in different parts of Delhi. We can organise such events market-wise and sector-wise so that buyers and sellers can interact with each other. The medium of advertisement of this shopping festival was low cost and maximum shopkeepers advertised on social media platforms. The way this shopping festival has been organised today, I’m pleased. There are plenty of shops here selling various kinds of products, and there is a food court for meals,” he said.

