Kejriwal Pulls Up Hospital For Ignoring Pro-People Schemes

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday pulled up the G.B. Pant Hospital here over non-availability of free medicines and for not referring patients for free surgery to private hospitals.

Kejriwal also asked the government-run hospital located in the heart of the capital to resolve all issues within seven days and submit a report to him by December 5.

As per government rules, all medicines have to be provided for free at Delhi government hospitals and patients have to be referred to a private hospital for free surgery if the hospital was not able to do it within 30 days.

"In the past few days, the reports which were submitted to the Chief Minister every day showed that there were lapses in implementation of these pro-people schemes," an official statement said.

"Listening to the Medical Director of G.B. Pant Hospital, the Chief Minister said that any additional help required for the betterment of the hospital will be provided as soon as possible. However the lapses should be done away with immediately," it added.