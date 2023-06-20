Kejriwal proposes Delhi Cabinet meeting with LG over spurt in crimes

New Delhi: An "alarming" increase in crime in India's capital has prompted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to express his concern to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena in a letter.

He also suggested a meeting between the Delhi Cabinet and the LG to have a "meaningful discussion" on the matter in the letter dated June 19.

The letter said, "The seriousness of the situation can be gauged from a heart rending fact that four murders have taken place during the last 24 hours in different parts of Delhi."—Inputs from Agencies