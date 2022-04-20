Kejriwal promises Rs 1,000 per month for women if AAP wins Punjab Assembly polls

New Delhi: In addition, the elderly women will get a hike of Rs 1,000 in the monthly old-age pension.

Terming his Punjab counterpart Charanjit Channi, a "fake" Kejriwal, the Delhi Chief Minister said this was the world's biggest women empowerment programme.

"All women above 18 would get this benefit, which would go a long way in the economic uplift of women in society," Kejriwal, who is on a two-day visit to the state, announced at a public meeting in Moga town.

If a family has three female members, then each will get Rs 1,000 every month, he stated.

About generating resources for this poll promise, the AAP national convener said money is not an issue for any government. "The AAP government, if elected to power in Punjab, would manage funds by snubbing all mafias, he said.

Punjab has a bright future, Kejriwal said, provided that the state government has good intentions and the right approach to development. This time the women will decide the course of the 2022 Assembly election in Punjab.

Without naming Channi, who is trying to replicate the policies and programmes of AAP, he said, "Beware of a nakli' Kejriwal. Don't go by his words. I keep all my promises made to the people."

—IANS