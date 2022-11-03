Kejriwal officially opens Mahila Mohalla Clinics for Women

New Delhi (The Hawk): CM Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia saw all the amenities offered at the facility and spoke with the staff members and medical professionals working there.

Kejriwal stated that the city's Mohalla Clinics were inaugurated since it was felt that women needed their own facilities.

Therefore, these facilities are being expanded widely in response to the requirements of the women in Delhi. He stated that Delhi's female residents would soon have access to 100 of these facilities.

The Mahila Mohalla Clinic Model is an innovation that is unique to our nation. Mahila Mohalla Clinics only treat mothers and kids under 12 years old. According to him, all of the personnel at Mahila Mohalla Clinics will be women, and just like at regular Mohalla Clinics, all treatments would be provided gratis.

These facilities are only available to females and children under the age of 12, therefore they essentially serve as a gynaecology and paediatrics facility. Therefore, all of the health concerns of women, especially those who are pregnant and young children, will be attended to at these facilities. All of these facilities would have female staff members, he said.

He continued, "All tests relating to female and adolescent healthcare will be done in Mahila Mohalla Clinics, in addition to the 239 types of testing done at Mohalla Clinics."

"While there have always been large hospitals in Delhi, such the AIIMS, Safdarjung, LNJP, GTB, and GB Pant, the public lacked an alternative facility that would meet their needs for general healthcare. More than 500 Mohalla Clinics were established throughout the city after our party won the election. This made it possible for individuals to attend the clinics in their own "mohallas" and have their medical problems taken care of, according to Kejriwal.

