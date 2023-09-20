Kejriwal launches WhatsApp channel to connect with Delhiites, gets 23 K followers

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a WhatsApp channel to connect with Delhiites.

"The citizens of Delhi can now directly reach the Chief Minister through his WhatsApp channel. Delhiites will now be able get updates on the achievements of the Delhi government, new programs, initiatives, and an exclusive peak into the behind-the-scenes action of the Delhi government. Within just a few hours of starting his WhatsApp channel, CM Arvind Kejriwal has got 23,000 plus followers," Kejriwal’s office said.

In his first message on the WhatsApp channel, Kejriwal extended warm greetings saying, "Namaste! I’m delighted to connect with you on my WhatsApp Channel."

Furthermore, Kejriwal shared a heartwarming update about the Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana, where 780 senior citizens were sent on a pilgrimage to Rameswaram.

He also shared pictures from the time he met senior citizens. “This week, I am very pleased to share that we sent a group of 780 senior citizens for a pilgrimage to Rameswaram under the Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana. I am blessed to receive their love. Sharing some moments of warmth with you through these photos," Kejriwal said.

"This move reinforces the commitment of the Delhi government to foster a more personal connection with the people of Delhi. As the Delhi government relentlessly works towards making the national Capital a world-class city with impeccable infrastructure spanning healthcare and education, the Chief Minister will be sharing vital information about various government projects and policies from time to time," the CM’s office said.

—IANS