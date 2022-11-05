Kejriwal is the Delhi Chief Minister on a part-time basis: BJP

New Delhi (The Hawk): Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, came under blistering criticism from the BJP on Saturday for allegedly failing to control pollution in the city and repeatedly travelling to Gujarat, which is close to going to the polls.

Speaking to reporters, Harish Khurana, a BJP spokesperson in Delhi, said: "The Delhi CM spent two hours in the nation's capital, had a press conference, and then departed once more for Gujarat. He serves as Delhi's interim chief minister."

"If Kejriwal doesn't have time for Delhi, he should appoint a full-time chief executive for the nation's capital. Kejriwal has 63 MLAs and may select any of them to serve as CM "Khurana tacked on.

Khurana posted an RTI response that revealed Kejriwal spent more over Rs 23 crore on advertising for a decomposer solution that was only worth Rs 3 lakh.

"Delhi is in crisis, and the CM of Delhi is visiting other states. I'm holding an RTI response that lists his advertising costs for a decomposer solution that he hasn't even distributed to all Punjabi farmers. Only 327 farmers have been reached by the decomposer solution. Kejriwal is focused in politics and unconcerned with Delhi's residents "He asserted.

Regarding the MCD election, he stated: "We have a report card in hand, so we will absolutely win. When everyone was at home for the Covid holiday, MCD was cleaning the streets and collecting garbage. We'll beat AAP in the MCD polls once more."

