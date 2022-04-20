Kejriwal Govt Befooling Delhi People Through Ads

Ballia: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Thursday accused the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government of "misleading and befooling" people in the national capital through advertisements with a budget higher than that of any other state government. Former Delhi BJP president and Bhojpuri Star Manoj Tiwari targeted the Kejriwal government during a private function here in Kotwari village of the Rasra area of the district. The advertisement budget of the Delhi government is more than that of any other state in the country, claimed Tiwari, adding that the Kejriwal government is misleading and befooling common people through advertisements. Accusing the AAP government of having a stark difference between its words and actions, Tiwari also said contrary to Kejriwal's claims, the condition of schools in Delhi has deteriorated. Due to a poor education system in Delhi, 4.98 lakh students have failed in Delhi in the last five years, he claimed. Students are being taught in schools only for three days a week and only one and half hours a day, Tiwari claimed, adding he can show this to anyone. Stressing that the Modi government is committed to improving the standard of education, he said efforts are on to provide affordable education at the village level. He said he is also making efforts to get the Bhojpuri language included in the eighth schedule of the Constitution and to ensure that the language spoken in large parts of Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh is also taught in schools. —PTI