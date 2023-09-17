    Menu
    States & UTs

    Kejriwal, Delhi L-G extend birthday greetings to PM Modi

    author-img
    Pankaj Sharma
    September17/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V. K. Saxena wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on Sunday.

    Kejriwal said that he was wishing for the PM's long and healthy life. "Birthday greetings to PM Narendra Modi ji. I pray for your good health and long life," Kejriwal posted on X.

    The L-G posted on X, "Wishing heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the successful Prime Minister of our country, Narendra Modi ji, who has enhanced India's prestige on the world stage. May God bless you with good health and a long life, and may our nation continue to benefit from your guidance,"

    —IANS

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Arvind Kejriwal Lieutenant Governor Narendra Modi Birthday Greetings Good Health Long Life Best Wishes
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in