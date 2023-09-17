Kejriwal, Delhi L-G extend birthday greetings to PM Modi

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V. K. Saxena wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on Sunday.

Kejriwal said that he was wishing for the PM's long and healthy life. "Birthday greetings to PM Narendra Modi ji. I pray for your good health and long life," Kejriwal posted on X.

The L-G posted on X, "Wishing heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the successful Prime Minister of our country, Narendra Modi ji, who has enhanced India's prestige on the world stage. May God bless you with good health and a long life, and may our nation continue to benefit from your guidance,"

—IANS