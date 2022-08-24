Kejriwal calls PAC meeting amid alleged offers from BJP to MLAs

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called a meeting of the Public Affairs Committee (PAC), the AAP’s highest decision body, at his residence on Wednesday.

The meeting scheduled for 4 p.m. has been called amid alleged offers from the BJP to AAP MLAs.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that the saffron party has again approached the AAP MLAs with an offer of Rs 20 crore.

“After they failed to lure me, they have started conspiring to break AAP with offering MLAs with Rs 20 crore and ED raid. Be alert BJP. These are the soldiers of Arvind Kejriwal and followers of Bhagat Singh. They will not betray the party. CBI and ED are nothing before their determination,” he said in a tweet..

Retweeting Sisodia post, Kejriwal said this is a very serious matter.

“We have called the party’s Political Affairs Committee meeting to make the strategy ahead at my residence at 4 P.M. today”, he added.

