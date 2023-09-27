    Menu
    Kejriwal bungalow controversy: CBI registers PE, AAP says nothing will come out in probe

    Nidhi Khurana
    September27/ 2023
    New Delhi: Officials announced on Wednesday that the Central Bureau of Investigation has opened an initial inquiry into reports of "irregularities and misconduct" by unnamed Delhi Government employees in the building of a new official residence for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

    The Aam Admi Party, currently in power in Delhi, has expressed its approval of the investigation while predicting that "as with all earlier enquiries in all other matters so far, nothing will come out in this."

    "It is a desperate attempt of the BJP to malign AAP," the party said.—Inputs from Agencies

