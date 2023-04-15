Kejriwal applauds TN Assembly's resolution on governors' bill clearance timeframes

New Delhi: On Saturday, Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal praised the Tamil Nadu Assembly for passing a resolution calling for a deadline for governors to sign measures passed by the state legislatures. He also announced that his administration would introduce a similar resolution in the Delhi Assembly.

While responding to a letter from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Kejriwal said that the relationship between state governments and their governors or Lt Governors has "effectively become a battlefront where a silent war is being waged by the Union government." The chief minister of Delhi has said that the governors and Lt. Governors are "wilfully" undermining democratically elected state governments and blocking governance according to their "whims and fancies."

He praised the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly for passing a resolution requesting the Union government and the President to set a time limit for Governors to sign measures passed by the respective Legislatures, thus taking "a firm stand" against such "centralising tendencies." A letter from Tamil Nadu's chief minister to his counterparts in non-BJP ruled states urged them to pass a resolution in their assemblies requesting the Centre set a time limit for governors to accept measures enacted by the state legislatures.—Inputs from Agencies