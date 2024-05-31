Kejriwal appeals for Centre's help on Water crisis, citizens face brunt of water scarcity

Residents endure acute water shortages, queuing for tankers that fail to meet demand. Despite government efforts like "Har Ghar Jal," the crisis persists, with areas like Geeta Colony suffering the most.

New Delhi: As Delhi battles a severe water crisis amid rising temperatures in the National Capitol, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Friday made an appeal to the centre and the BJP to urge the governments of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to help Delhi meet its water demand.



Kejriwal said that the BJP should shun politics on the issue and help the state government address the issue.

"In this scorching heat, the water demand has increased a lot. And the water that Delhi used to get from the neighbouring states has also been reduced. That means the demand has increased a lot and the supply has reduced. We all have to solve this together," Kejriwal wrote in a post on X.



"I see that BJP colleagues are protesting against us. This will not solve the problem. I request everyone with folded hands that instead of doing politics at this time, let us come together and provide relief to the people of Delhi. If the BJP talks to its governments in Haryana and UP and gets some water for Delhi for a month, then the people of Delhi will greatly appreciate this step of the BJP. Such scorching heat is not in anyone's control. But if we all work together, can we provide relief to the people from this?" he added.



Meanwhile, Delhi's residents have complained of acute water shortage, even as the government set up a "war room" and promised "Har Ghar Jal".



Several areas in Delhi including Chanakyapuri's Sanjay Camp area and the Geeta colony area among those facing acute water shortages. In the blazing heat, people wait in long queues, hoping to fill at least one bucket, as tankers come and go without adequately serving the large populations in the colonies.



Despite submitting applications to the government regarding water shortage, the residents complain that their pleas go unnoticed. Residents of Geeta Colony in East Delhi have expressed their dissatisfaction with the insufficient water supply provided by the government.



Rudal, a resident of the Geeta colony complained, "It has become a very big problem, only one tanker comes and the colony is so big. We have written two applications to the government but who listens to the poor? We have to buy the water to drink it. One bottle costs us 20 rupees".



"Only one tanker arrives, and with so many people waiting, we often don't get any water and sometimes have to leave empty-handed. The water supply is available just once at 11 am. We either have to purchase it or find another way to manage it," complained another resident of Geeta Colony.



Residents complained that officials come to observe their situation and take note of their complaints, but never return with a solution.



Sagar, another resident complained that people need atleast two tankers, one is not enough.



"There are atleast 4000 to 5000 people in this area. One tanker is not enough for so many people," he said.



Pushpa, a resident of South Delhi's Raju Park says, "We all are very troubled with the water crisis. If we order a government tanker, it takes 20 days to come and if we order a private tanker, we have to pay Rs 1800-2000."



Women workers of BJP, on Tuesday staged a protest outside Delhi water minister Atishi's residence, against the Arvind Kejriwal government over the water crisis issue in Delhi.



According to the Delhi Met Department, the national capitol is expected to see a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius on Friday. On Thursday, Ayanagar in Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 47 degrees Celsius.

—ANI