Kejriwal accuses Modi of receiving bribe as Gujarat CM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of receiving Rs 12 crore as bribe while he was Gujarat Chief Minister.





The accusation came during his speech in the Delhi assembly, called to debate a resolution to urge President Pranab Mukherjee to direct the union government to immediately withdraw the "draconian demonetisation" move.









"On October 15, 2013, the Income Tax department conducted a raid on the premises of Aditya Birla group in New Delhi, in which cash amount of Rs 25 crore was recovered," Kejriwal alleged.





He said officials seized documents, account books, computer records and a laptop belonging to a senior company official that had a message that stated "Gujarat CM-25 Crore (12 done rest?)".





Income Tax document proving #ModiTakesBribes pic.twitter.com/EE4U1qji1M





"Hence, it clearly suggested, a payment of Rs 12 crore to the then Gujarat Chief Minister was made," he claimed.





Later, Kejriwal urged the assembly to add the allegations against the Prime Minister to the resolution introduced and askPresident Pranab Mukherjee to order a Supreme Court monitored probe into it.





The assembly adopted the resolution by voice vote.