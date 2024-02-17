Kejriwal's govt Secures Trust Vote Amidst Legal Turmoil

Delhi Chief Minister secures trust vote amid legal hurdles and BJP defection allegations. A decisive victory in the Assembly reflects resilience against ED summons and political maneuvers.

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's government in Delhi successfully clinched a vote of confidence in the Assembly on Saturday. The motion, tabled by his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), garnered the necessary support despite the backdrop of legal challenges.



The trust vote unfolded as Kejriwal faced a court summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) concerning inquiries into an alleged irregularity within the capital's liquor excise policy. Notably, Kejriwal participated in the hearing virtually, citing the imperative of the trust vote as grounds for his physical absence.



This victory constitutes the second instance wherein Kejriwal's government has sought and attained a vote of confidence in the 70-member Assembly. The AAP commands a robust majority with 62 seats, while the opposition BJP holds eight.



Amidst the proceedings, Kejriwal disclosed allegations that two AAP MLAs had purportedly been offered ₹25 crore each by the BJP to switch sides, purportedly due to apprehensions about his potential arrest and the destabilization of the government.



The ED has accused Kejriwal of deliberate non-cooperation, dismissing his justifications as 'lame excuses' and cautioning against setting a precedent of non-compliance. In response, Kejriwal denounced the summonses as illegitimate and politically motivated, contending that they sought to impede his electoral campaigning efforts.

—Input from Agencies