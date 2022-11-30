Kejriwal's competence is insufficient to question Nadda: Manoj Tiwari retaliates

New Delhi (The Hawk): Manoj Tiwari, a member of the Lok Sabha, responded to Arvind Kejriwal by declaring that he was not qualified to question BJP President J.P. Nadda.

Kejriwal had before pressed Nadda, saying, "I take on J.P. Nadda, the national president of the BJP. Tell me about one job you had in MCD that you didn't abuse me at."

At the BJP national headquarters, Tiwari told reporters that Kejriwal was unworthy of having our national president, J.P. Nadda, respond to his remarks.

Tiwari continued, "Look at the level of Kejriwal; he talks about giving Bharat Ratna to the ones who received massage by rapists, opening liquor shops in front of schools and religious institutions." Nadda may be the leader of the largest party in the nation.

Tiwari asserted that the BJP had won the elections for the Delhi Municipal Corporation and predicted that they would be permanently ousted from office on December 4 and again in 2025.

Tiwari referred to the declaration made by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri as a sizable present from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Delhi's residents, adding that the city's three greatest problems—redevelopment, FAR, and parking—need to be addressed.

"The Modi administration has moved in that direction. The MCD, SDM, and other departments used to bother people when they began even minor home renovations in the past, but this issue will no longer exist "declared the former BJP leader in Delhi.

"The government will now grant it a formal permit. In order to do this, our government will introduce a land pooling measure into Parliament. We are prepared to make revisions to the double FAR master plan. Slum residents will receive apartments with contemporary amenities "As Tiwari said.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri asserted that 1.30 crore people in Delhi would benefit from government programmes like Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makan, Land Pooling, and raising the FAR while speaking at a news conference with Delhi MPs on Wednesday at the BJP headquarters.

Puri asserted that Delhi currently has a population of roughly 2 crore people.

