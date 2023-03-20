Kejriwal's attempt to unite non-BJP, non-Cong CMs is rejected

New Delhi: In an effort to form an alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal invited the chief ministers of seven states ruled by non-BJP parties other than the Congress to a dinner on March 18. However, none of the chief ministers attended, according to sources on Monday.

The AAP had hoped to become the centre of a coalition of non-BJP and non-Congress parties in preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, thus this news comes as a blow.

According to the letter written by the AAP supremo earlier this month, the eight leaders, including Kejriwal, who he dubbed as the "Progressive Chief Ministers' Group of India or G-8," were scheduled to have dinner and hold a press conference the next day.—Inputs from Agencies