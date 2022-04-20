Keira Knightley has a baby girl

Los Angeles: Actress Keira Knightley's baby gender has been revealed to be a girl. The 30-year-old "The Imitation Game" welcomed her first child with her husband James Righton back in May, reported People magazine. Knightley, 30, began dating Righton, 31, in late February, 2011. The couple married on May 4, 2013 in Southern France. Knightley and Righton live in Islington. The actress can be seen in upcoming 3D disaster movie "Everest (2015)" along with Jason Clarke, Josh Brolin, John Hawkes, Robin Wright, Sam Worthington and Jack Gyllenhaal. Based on the real events of 1996 Mount Everest disaster, the film is set to hit US theatres on September 18. PTI