Keerthy Suresh roots for yoga therapy to keep tension away

Mumbai: Keerthy posted a picture on Instagram where she is seen doing Vrksasana. Alongside the image, she wrote: "Some yoga in the day keeps the tensions away."



Keerthy, who has featured in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, was feted with the National Film Award for portraying actress Savitri in the 2018 Telugu biopic film "Mahanati".

She will soon be seen in films including "Good Luck Sakhi", "Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham" "Vaashi", and "Sarkaru Vaari Paata".

The actress had her first lead role in the 2013 Malayalam film "Geethaanjali". She was then seen in films such as "Ring Master", "Idhu Enna Maayam", "Rajini Murugan", "Remo", "Nenu Sailaja", "Bairavaa", "Thaana Serndha Kootam", "Sandakozhi 2" and "Sarkar".

