Keeping Dogs In Bedroom Helps You Sleep Better: Study

New York: Letting your pets sleep in your bedroom can be comforting, say scientists who found that people sleep better with their dogs nearby.

However, sharing the bed and snuggling with pets may negatively affect sleep quality, the study found. Researchers at Mayo Clinic in the US evaluated the sleep of 40 healthy adults without sleep disorders and their dogs over five months.

Participants and their dogs wore activity trackers to track their sleeping habits for seven nights. Sleeping with dogs helps some people sleep better - no matter if they are snoozing with a small schnauzer or dozing with a Great Dane, researchers said. They found that adults who snuggled up to their pups in bed sacrificed quality sleep. "Do not let your canines crawl under the covers with you. The sleep benefit extends only to having dogs in your bedroom - not in your bed, said Lois Krahn, from Mayo Clinic in the US.

The relationship between people and their pets has changed over time, which is likely why many people in fact do sleep with their pets in the bedroom, researchers said. "Today, many pet owners are away from their pets for much of the day, so they want to maximise their time with them when they are home," Krahn said.

"Having them in the bedroom at night is an easy way to do that. And, now, pet owners can find comfort knowing it won't negatively impact their sleep," she said.