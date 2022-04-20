Keep your house warm this winter by choosing the right furniture

Mumbai: Keep your house warm and cosy this winter by choosing the right kind of furniture.





Here are some smart tips by Swarup MS, the designer at Furlenco to seek comfort this coming season.





-Recliner: This is perfect for a corner in your house where you can spend hours reading your favorite book or binge-watching TV shows. Go for a classy, sophisticated looking lounger which is made of superlative fabric and suits all weather conditions. You definitely need a plush arm chair that can recline to give you the ultimate comfort level.





-Queen size bed: Night time is when it gets really chilly and you want to leave behind all your worries and enjoy a good night`s sleep curled up under a soft, comfy quilt. It is essential your mattress gives you a sense of tranquility and a queen bed also promises maximum space; you can hoard extra fluffy pillow for a splendid good night`s rest.





-Patio Furniture: Some cool mornings seem perfect to lounge outside, sipping on a hot cup of cocoa, with your loved ones. Wooden furniture is perfect for the outdoors but needs to be taken care of, since the weather can be harsh on the wood. The best way to avoid the ill-effects is to use furniture covers to protect your patio furniture from the weather conditions or paint your furniture if you see any signs of chipping or peeling.





-Plush three-seater sofa: The cool weather will stop you from going out. But, that doesn`t mean that you cannot have friends over every now and then. The seating arrangement should be such that people feel welcome the moment they walk into your home and should sink right into the comfort of your sofa. A plush three seater sofa with a beautiful woollen rug on the back of it gives a warm and snugly vibe.





-Lights/ Carpets: Lamps of different sizes and dim lights around the house can make you feel at home in an instant. Yellow lights tend to spread warmth around the house. The floor is likely to get cool during winters. Lay down huge, plush carpets to avoid stepping on the chilly floor as they will keep your feet warm and snug.





ANI