Keep Sore Muscles At Bay During Rainy Season

New Delhi: While for some the rainy season would mean beautiful cloudy weather and plush greenery, for some individuals it also means intense body aches, fatigue and muscle soreness. Keep sore muscles at bay by massaging a few simple oils into the muscles and doing regular stretching exercises, suggest experts.

Amit Sarda, Managing Director at Soulflower and Sonia Mathur, training head at Organic Harvest, have listed a few ways:

* Essential oils like ylang ylang, peppermint, lavender, geranium and rosemary can be used to massage the body to eliminate the soreness.

Ylang ylang oil: It is extracted from the flower of the plant Cananga odorata which is extensively cultivated in Indonesia, Philippines and Malaysia. Known for its fragrance and relaxing touch, applying it to the skin has a variety of benefits. Chief among those benefits is using it on sore and aching muscles.

Peppermint oil: This oil has a variety of uses apart from promoting fresh breath. It is also known for its ability to reduce digestive problems and boost energy. More importantly, it can also be used as a massage oil for aching muscles.

Lavender oil: The aroma of lavender is associated with its cooling, calming and soothing qualities. The flowering plant is synonymous with freshness and hygiene and is used in a variety of beauty products. It can also be used to fight muscle soreness.

Geranium oil: Grown primarily in the temperate regions of the world, the geranium flower is known for its pleasant colour and aroma. The oil from these flowers has long been extracted and used for helping combat stress and depression, as well as help relieve hormonal issues.

Rosemary oil: Best known as a dash of flavour over pastas, rosemary is a heavyweight in the world of aromatherapy. While many people associate rosemary with hair growth, which it is undoubtedly useful for, the fact remains that rosemary is a great massage oil for sore muscles.

* While eating protein won't reduce your muscle soreness, but it helps the muscles to recover quickly so you don't feel the pain for long. Consuming 10 grams of whey protein before and 10 grams of whey protein following the workout will help reduce symptoms of muscle soreness.

* Using sea salts in a bath soak isn't just grandmother's trick, it's backed by science to help muscle restoration by supplying the body with the muscle-relaxing mineral magnesium.

* Vitamin C is shown to be been effective in helping to prevent muscle soreness. Incorporate chili peppers, guavas and citrus fruits which are all high in Vitamin C into your diet to see a considerable change in your energy level and soreness.

* Regular stretching exercises and daily physical activity will keep such discomfort at bay. Stretching twice a day is highly recommended.