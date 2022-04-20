Kedarnath Temple Closes For Winter

The portals of the Kedarnath temple were on Saturday closed for the winter season, when the shrine remains snowbound.The temple gates were closed at 8 am after rituals were performed by priest Bagesh Ling, the Chardham Devasthanam Board"s media cell said.After the closure of the temple gates, the five-faced idol of Baba Kedar (Lord Shiva) was carried in a palanquin decorated with flowers to the Omkareshwar temple at Ukhimath where he is worshipped during the winter months.Over 2.40 lakh pilgrims visited the Kedarnath temple since the Chardham Yatra began in September this year.The portals of the Gangotri shrine were closed on Friday. The gates of the Yamunotri temple will be closed later on Saturday and those of the Badrinath temple will be closed on November 20, marking the end of the Chardham Yatra. —PTI Kedarnath: The portals of the Kedarnath temple were on Saturday closed for the winter season, when the shrine remains snowbound.The temple gates were closed at 8 am after rituals were performed by priest Bagesh Ling, the Chardham Devasthanam Board"s media cell said.After the closure of the temple gates, the five-faced idol of Baba Kedar (Lord Shiva) was carried in a palanquin decorated with flowers to the Omkareshwar temple at Ukhimath where he is worshipped during the winter months.Over 2.40 lakh pilgrims visited the Kedarnath temple since the Chardham Yatra began in September this year.The portals of the Gangotri shrine were closed on Friday. The gates of the Yamunotri temple will be closed later on Saturday and those of the Badrinath temple will be closed on November 20, marking the end of the Chardham Yatra. —PTI