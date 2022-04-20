Kedarnath Temple's Chief Priest In Quarantine For 14 Days

Dehradun: The Chief Priest of Kedarnath temple has been put under quarantine for 14 days along with five others.

Five other people are also in quarantine separately.

After granted special permission, Bhimashankar, the Chief Priest has reached Ukhimath in Rudraprayag from Nanded in Maharashtra.

The priest is in quarantine following the coronavirus protocol that says those returning from another state must be quarantined for 14 days.

" The government will decide whether the Chief Priest will visit Kedarnath temple or not. Even if he gets the permission, he will be kept under quarantine over there," Mangesh Ghildiyal, District Magistrate, Rudraprayag told ANI.

"He will have to maintain social distancing once the temple is reopened. His health check ups will be conducted regularly," he added. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand has so far reported 44 COVID-19 positive cases. ANI