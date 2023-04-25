Kedarnath Dham Yatra Resumes As Weather Condition Improves

Dehradun: The Kedarnath Dham yatra resumed after the weather condition improved in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag on Tuesday morning.

Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar told ANI, "As weather conditions have improved, pilgrims are allowed to visit the Kedarnath Dham", DGP Ashok Kumar said.

Earlier, Char Dham Yatris were being stopped at various places and Badrinath Yatris going towards Kedarnath Dham were being stopped at Srinagar Garhwal following instructions from the weather department.

Also, according to the police, pilgrims with prior registration of travel and hotel booking are being allowed to move to Rudraprayag while others were being stopped at Srinagar.

"In view of the Yatra, the entire district has been divided into five sectors in which sub-inspector rank officers have been deployed who will look after the traffic system. Along with this, Circle Officer has been posted as Zonal Officer", SP Dobhal said.

Meanwhile, an alert for heavy snowfall and rain has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Kedarnath and Badrinath areas for the next seven days.

Security has been strengthened at various places in view of the same, informed the police.

The doors of Kedarnath Dham opened or pilgrims on Tuesday morning.

Ahead of the opening of one of the country's holiest pilgrimage sites, the abode of Lord Shiva was decorated with 20 quintals of flowers.

Meanwhile, the first batch of pilgrims left Haridwar for the Char Dham Yatra on Saturday.

The Yatra began from Yamunotri Dham on the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya. —ANI