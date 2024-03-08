Kedarnath Dham To Reopen On May 10 For Devotees

New Delhi: In a recent announcement, the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee revealed that the doors of the eleventh Jyotirlinga, Shri Kedarnath Dham, will open for pilgrims on May 10 at 7 am this year.

The announcement was made on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri.

The journey will commence with the departure of the Panchmukhi Doli on May 6, making its way through various stops before reaching the sacred destination of Kedarnath Dham on the evening of May 9.

This significant decision was made during a religious ceremony held today, conducted in the presence of Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee President Ajendra Ajay.

The ceremony took place at the Pachkadar Gaddi Sthal Shri Omkareshwar Temple in Uttarakhand's Ukhimath.

During winters there is a heavy snowfall and all the routes are closed for six months and at that time the idol is shifted to Ukhimath and reinstalled again during the month of April and May.

Every year, the doors of Kedarnath are closed two days after Diwali, on the occasion of Bhai Dooj for the winter season and reopen in the month of April or May.

This year, the doors of the temple were closed on November 15 amidst the devotional sounds of the Indian Army Band, which was witnessed by two thousand five hundred pilgrims.

The Kedarnath temple is one of the most revered temples in the country dedicated to Lord Shiva and people from across the country visit the temple during the six months when the temple is open.

Every year, thousands of devotees visit Kedarnath to offer prayers to Lord Shiva.

The Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand is one of the most popular Hindu pilgrimages in India. This pilgrimage is a tour of four holy sites - Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri - nestled high up in the Himalayas. —ANI