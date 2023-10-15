Kaziranga National Park opens for tourists in 2023-24 season

Kaziranga (Assam) [India]: Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve under the jurisdiction of Eastern Assam Wildlife Division has been opened for tourists for the season 2023-24 from Sunday.

Assam Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary and Agriculture Minister Atul Bora officially opened the national park.

Earlier, the Divisional Forest Officer of Eastern Assam Wildlife Division said, "In view of present road conditions due to inclement weather, the park is partially opened only for Jeep Safari in two ranges - Kaziranga Range, Kohora and Western Range, Bagori".

The order copy read, "The Kaziranga Range, Kohora and Western Range, Bagori will remain closed every Wednesday afternoon".



"At present, the tourists are allowed to travel up to Bimoli Tiniali via Donga Tower under Western Range, Bagori and from Mihimukh via Daflang Tower via Vaichamari Junction under Kaziranga Range, Kohora till further notification/orders," said the order copy further read.

—ANI