Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Kavita In Duress, Predicament, QuickSand, Circumspect, Uncertainty, Tottering, Near-Trembling, Near-Crackling, Near-Cackling, Jinx, Maze, Puzzle, Jigsaw Puzzle...Stuck in Delhi liquor scandal entailing around Rs 300+ Cr. Yes, reportedly, she catapulted her aides --- most of whom nabbed now --- to inter mingle with Delhi Government, its now sacked finance minister Manish Sisodia etc to clinch the deal. Since last week, she is regularly visiting the Enforcement Directorate, spending around 10 hours every day answering their queries regarding the scam, her direct role in it....At the time of writing, she is reportedly bravely facing the gruelling their queries. But that's not all, say insiders. Soon she will be made to sit face-to-face with others apprehended in this case to unearth the truth. May be she will sit opposite Sisodia "to zero in to real reality", say sources. What ever takes place further, say sources, Kavita's duress will intensify in ensuing days.