Kaushal Seeks Scrapping Of Notification Declaring 4,180 Sq Km Of Uttarakhand 'Eco-Sensitive'

Dehradun: Social activist Avdhash Kaushal Thursday demanded scrapping of a Centre's notification declaring nearly 4,180 square km of area from Gomukh to Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand "eco sensitive", saying the step would revive the stalled hydel power projects in the state and boost investment here.

A 2011 notification by the Union Ministry of Environment and Forest has declared a total area of 4179.59 square kilometers, covering the entire watershed of about 100 km stretch of the river Bhagirathi from Gaumukh to Uttarkashi, an eco-sensitive zone.

Kaushal sought junking of the notification two days before a major investment summit being organised by the state government on October 7 and 8 here. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to inaugurate it.

A Padmashree awardee, Kaushal demanded revocation of the notification, saying it has stalled16 hydro-electricity projects with a total capacity of 1,743 MW in the notified zone from Gomukh to Uttarkashi, a development which is not conducive to the government's bid to attract investment in the state. "Investors coming to the state need electricity to run their factories, while the state is buying power from outside to fulfil its own basic requirements. Scrapping the notification will lead to resumption of the stalled hydropower projects and will be good for the people of thestate as well as the prospective investors," Kaushal told PTI.

Appreciating the state government's efforts to woo investors to the state, he pointed out that power shortage would be a hurdle to investments in the state.

The 2011 notification being inimical to Uttarakhand's economic interest and development, both the successive BJP and Congress governments of the state have been opposing it, he said.

With the investors beginning to come to the state now, it is an ideal time to scrap the notification, he said, adding it has brought development activities to a halt in the notified area, besides sparking migration from its villages bordering China. Kaushal also sought to remind Prime Minister Modi of his promise at an election rally in 2014 here that"Uttarakhand ka paani (water) aur jawani (youth)" shall be used for the development of the state. "As per the 2011 Census, out of 16,793 villages of Uttarakhand, 1,053 have no inhabitants and another 405 have a population of less than 10 persons per village," he said. "The increased Chinese activity near Uttarakhand borders is a wake-up call for the Indian government and immediate steps should be taken to check migration of people from Uttarakhand villages on its borders with China.

"All this will be possible only if the eco sensitive zone notification is scrapped and developmental activities are expedited," he said.