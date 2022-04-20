Kausani Based Anasakti Ashram Tableau To Be Part Of R-Day Parade At New Delhi On Behalf Of U'khand Govt

Dehradun: On this years' Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath, New Delhi in which South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa will be specially invited, from Uttarakhand state the tableau of Kausani based Anasakti Ashram will be presented. Kausani situated in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand was described by Mahatama Gandhi as 'Switzerland of India', is a peaceful place. Mahatama Gandhi had visited Kausani in 1929 and wrote the preface of his famous book "Anasakti yog' at this very place. The Ashram is run by Gandhi Samarak Nidhi. Prayers meetings are held in the mornings and evenings and the ashrams' library and reading room is being developed as a training centre. In this ashram, book related to Gandhian philosophy are available for researchers, intellectuals and tourists.

The front part of the Uttarakhand tableau shows Mahatama Gandhi writing 'Anasakti Yog' while the middle section shows the Anasakti Ashram having tourists and people doing yoga and reading and Mahatama Gandhi in conversation with Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant. The background of the tableau is having Devdar trees, local residents and tall mountain ranges. On the side panels, the cultural heritage of Uttarakhand namely Jageshwar Dham, Badrinath and Kedarnath temples are shown

K.S.Chauhan, the team leader of the Uttarakhand tableau informed that the nation is celebrating the 150th anniversary of Mahatama Gandhi this year and the theme of all the tableaus participating in the Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath is based on "Mahatama Gandhi's life philosophy '.