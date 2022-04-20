Katy Perry to perform at a digital festival

Los Angeles: Singer Katy Perry is set to perform at the digital festival Tomorrowland Around The World, which will take place between July 25 and 26.

The singer, who is currently expecting her first child with her fiance Orlando Bloom, hopes that her performance makes people smile, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The singer announced her performance at the digital festival during a video call with Dutch DJ-producer Martin Garrix.

She said: "I've always wanted to be a part of the fun of Tomorrowland, and have been following the amazing innovation, technology, and invention that this festival has always been about for a long time. I'm so glad to be a part of this version, and I hope my set makes you smile."

Artistes like Steve Aoki, Afrojack, Martin Garrix and David Guetta will also be taking to the stage.

