Katy Perry opens up about her mental health during pregnancy

New Delhi: Days after revealing that pregnancy during the coronavirus times often makes her cry, singer Katy Perry on Tuesday elaborated further on her mental health.

The 'Fireworks' singer opened up about the challenges that she is facing to avoid both the depression and the virus on Twitter.

"Sometimes I don't know what's worse trying to avoid the virus or the waves of depression that come with this new norm," she tweeted.

Earlier on Saturday during an online event, the 35-year-old singer had revealed that she often ends up sobbing while doing simple tasks.

The singer had earlier in March revealed about her pregnancy through the music video of her song 'Never Worn White.' (ANI)