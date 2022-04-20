Katy Perry loves jokes on dates

Los Angeles: Singer Katy Perry likes simple dates but says the most important thing she looks for in a date is a man who tells jokes. The "Dark horse" hitmaker, who was previously married to Russell Brand and has an on-off relationship with John Mayer, enjoys good conversation and good food. "My perfect date is really so simple -- I like connection, good conversation and jokes. I love jokes. Plus good food and maybe a movie," she told OK! Magazine, reports femalefirst.co.uk. The 30-year-old pop star finds it hard to switch off but she is looking forward to being able to do "normal" things when her tour ends. Asked if she is good at switching off, she said: "No -- put me on a deserted island with no phone and I'll already probably have a phone hidden in some box. But I love what I do. "This summer I want to have genuine, normal experiences, like going to the farmers' market and picking fruit. This is a fantastic life I live but you don't get to grab your own coffee any more. But please don't feel sorry for me." IANS