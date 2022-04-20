Katy Perry Disses Taylor Swift Again?: What She Really Meant Calling Her A �Sweetheart�

Not so fast, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift fans � their rumored feud may not be over after all. The �Roar� singer paid Taylor a very nice complement inside the March 2015 issue of �Elle� magazine, but did she mean it? Here�s what we know. It sounds like Katy Perry, 30, and Taylor Swift, 25, still haven�t buried that hatchet after throwing disses back and forth at each other for months. Hollywoodlife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that although Katy called the �Blank Space� singer a �sweetheart� during an interview with Elle, �she actually really thinks the complete opposite.� Taylor Swift & Katy Perry�s �Sweetheart� Diss: Feud Continues After Fake Compliment It seemed that the feud was over once Katy called Taylor a �sweetheart� while saying that every story needs a narrative � explaining that Kanye West would then be cast as the �villain� in his story with Tay � but a source has EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com what Katy really meant by complimenting her fellow pop-star. �Notice she said that is the narrative, not her thoughts, she actually really thinks the complete opposite. Katy was at a Kanye concert on Saturday because she respects him as a person and an artist, she will not be at aTaylor Swift concert, she doesn�t like her at all,� our insider said. Should Katy and Taylor be friends? Yes! No! Vote View ResultsPolldaddy.com �Katy wishes that people would see the reality of people and not what the media has made them out to be, Taylor is no princess in Katy�s eyes. Never will be, feud is still alive and well.� Taylor Swift � Her Plans To Get Back At Katy Perry After Super Bowl Halftime Diss As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Taylor has a plan of her own to get back at Katy following her subtle diss during her Super Bowl halftime performance. �Taylor is going to take the high road when it comes to Facebook, Twitter, or other social media,� a source exclusively revealed. �[Taylor] will get Katy back, but she will do it via music video or other high-profile situation. Taylor wants the last laugh.� What do YOU think, HollywoodLifers? Do you think it is time for Katy and Taylor to make up? Do you think Taylor is a sweetheart? Let us know your thoughts below!