Katy Perry cuts hair

Los Angeles: Pop star Katy Perry has cut her hair into a dark pixie cut to look like showbiz matriarch Kris Jenner. The 'Roar' hitmaker debuted the drastic dark pixie cut on her Instagram page, revealing she asked her hairdresser to make her look like the 59-year-old showbiz matriarch. Alongside a snap of her new hairdo and emojis of scissors and baseball caps, she simply wrote: "I asked for the Kris Jenner." Her new hairstyle has even gained the approval of the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star, who Katy was spotted hanging out with at a Karl Lagerfeld boat party in New York. Kris reposted the photo on her own account, calling her a "gorgeous beautiful girl". She wrote: "LOL I love you! You look gorgeous beautiful girl!!! #stunning #sexy #eyesareamazing #Repost (sic)" IANS